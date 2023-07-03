Two injury crashes were reported Monday morning by the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.
The first crash occurred June 30 at the intersection of southbound US-31 and Monroe Road in Weare Township. According to the sheriff’s office accident report, William Arthur Cookenmaster, 92, of 532 Lake St., Pentwater, was transported to Trinity Mercy Hospital in Muskegon for treatment. Cookenmaster was traveling east on Monroe Road in a 2016 Ford Fusion when his vehicle was struck in the driver’s by a 2016 GMC Sierra driven by Walter Maximilian Cusack, of 7530 Fletcher Road, Greenville.
According to the report, Cusack was southbound on US-31 exit at Monroe Road and brought his vehicle to a stop. The report indicate Cusack had taken the wrong exit and was attempting to cross Monroe in an effort to return to the expressway when the collision occurred. Both men were wearing seat belts.
The second accident occurred July 1 on 24th Avenue just south of Wood Road. According to the accident report, John Clarence Clay, 54, of 27469 Waltz Road, New Boston, was traveling south on a seasonal section of 24th Avenue in a 1974 Ford Bronco when the throttle stuck and the engine started to accelerate. The report indicates Clay attempted to stop the vehicle using the ignition and other means when the vehicle started to veer to an elevated embankment and struck a tree. The report indicated the vehicle’s elevated center of gravity caused it to roll over, resulting in an injury to the driver.
Clay was able to get assistance from a passing motorist and was able to get the vehicle back on all four wheels. Clay then contacted a neighbor and have the vehicle towed to his seasonal home. He then sought treatment at Trinity Health Lakeshore Hospital in Shelby. Due to the injury, the hospital contacted the sheriff’s office as Clay had sustained a fracture to his spine and an abrasion to his head. He was wearing a seat belt.