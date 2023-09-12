Two Hart people sought treatment at Trinity Lakeshore Hospital in Shelby following a two-vehicle collision at Oceana Drive and West Tyler Road in Hart Township Tuesday morning.
According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Donna Jean Schaner, 72, of 3876 N. 60th Ave., Hart, was transported to Trinity Health Mercy Hospital in Muskegon for treatment. She was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox and attempted to turn west in front of a 2006 Lincoln Town Car driven by Zackary Dion Nehm, 29, of 1193 N. Star Hill Drive, Hart. The report indicates Nehm was southbound on Oceana Drive, told police that he had sneezed and when he looked up saw the Schaner vehicle turning west in front of him.
Nehm sought treatment at Trinity Lakeshore Hospital in Shelby.