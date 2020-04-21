Two people were killed and a third person injured Monday evening in a high speed head-on collision north of Walkerville in Oceana’s Colfax Township.
Pronounced dead at the scene were Josue Morales, 20, of Hart and Enrique Guajardo, 23, of Donna, Texas. The third person, Vicki Branch, 27, of Walkerville, was airlifted to Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids and was in stable condition Tuesday morning, an Oceana County Sheriff’s Office press release said.
According to the release, Morales and passenger Guajardo, were traveling northbound at a high rate of speed in a 2016 Honda Accord on 176th Avenue between Jackson and Rossel Lake roads at the time of the 5:20 p.m. accident. The release indicates Morales was passing another vehicle in a no passing zone when Morales lost control, went off the east side of the road, over corrected and drove into the southbound lane into the path of a 2007 Dodge Caravan driven by Branch. According to the release, the two vehicles caught fire on impact and became engulfed in flames.
The release indicates Walkerville Fire and Rescue were on the scene very soon after and were “very heroic” in efforts to save Branch. Walkerville firefighter Chris Abbatoy laid his body over the hood of the Branch vehicle to shield her from the heat and flames from the Morales vehicle, and his turnout gear was destroyed from the heat he absorbed. Abbatoy was not injured.
Branch was then taken by Life EMS to the Walkerville School parking lot, where she was airlifted to Spectrum.
Agencies assisting at the scene were the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Life EMS, Walkerville Fire & Rescue and AeroMed.