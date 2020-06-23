Two people were transported to Mercy Health Partners Hackley Campus in Muskegon following an all-terrain vehicle accident on the Silver Lake Sand Dunes June 20.
According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report, driver William Michael Korreck, 29, of 1247 Londolyn Terrace East, of Traverse City and passenger Todd Collin Ransom, 55, of 7659 Dinger Rd., Thompsonville, were traveling south in a 2017 Can-Am Maverick toward “Test Hill.” The report indicates Korreck was traveling at a high rate of speed and became airborne after cresting the hill. The report further indicates that the vehicle landed on its front end and flipped end over end upon impact with the ground. According to the report, the vehicle’s driver side front tire came off and the vehicle came to a rest on its top. According to the report, both men sustained extensive injuries and were initially unresponsive. An off duty doctor arrived on scene and got both men on their backs at which point they responded. Korreck had a cut above his eye and a gash by his ear. Ransom was bleeding from his head and ears.
The sheriff's office also responded to several other dune accidents, but none of the reports indicated that anyone was transported for treatment.