Two women will vie for the title of Asparagus Queen 2021 this Saturday, June 5 at 5 p.m. in the Shelby High School auditorium.
There will be no dinner at this year’s pageant and social distancing will be enforced. Limited tickets will be available and are $10 for adults, $5 for 5 to 12 year olds and those under 5 years old are free. This year’s candidates include Tara Oomen and Grace Hoffman.
Tara Oomen: Tara was born and raised on her family’s fruit and vegetable farm in Hart, which grows around 225 acres of asparagus. Her passion for agriculture was instilled in her at an early age by her dad. She went to Michigan State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness management and a minor in agronomy. She just got accepted to Purdue University & Indiana University’s Kelly School Of Business for a joint masters in agriculture economics plus MBA program. She currently works for BASF, a chemical company, as an agronomic solutions advisor covering West Michigan. She has always enjoyed working in the specialty fruit and vegetable market throughout her career. Tara is also the president of the Oceana County Farm Bureau. She enjoys hunting, especially archery, hiking, sports, snowmobiling, traveling and anything outdoors. Tara plans to always be heavily involved in the agriculture industry in her career, advocating for Michigan growers, and helping out on her family farm. She says being the daughter of an asparagus farmer has really helped her learn the critical aspects of the industry and has provided her with a unique perspective into the art of growing Michigan asparagus.
Tara is sponsored by Oomen Veggie Company and supported by Farm Bureau.
Grace Huffman: Grace Huffman is 20 years old and has lived in New Era since she was 13. Before living in Wisconsin and South Dakota, she lived in Montague from a young age. Grace is currently an LPN continuing her education to become an RN at West Shore Community College’s ADN Program. She went to Shelby High School, but graduated from ASM Tech Early College in 2020 where she earned her high school diploma as well as an associates degree. Grace plans to transfer to Ferris to obtain her bachelor of science in nursing and dreams of a role advocating for women in healthcare. She has accomplished a lot during her years in Oceana County. Some of Grace’s favorite involvements have been representing Shelby High School in softball and volleyball as well as at AAASA Girl’s State and LLC Rotary Camp in 2018. She has also participated in many food drives and pride days while living in Oceana County. Grace has worked at New Era Wesco since she was 16, but is saying goodbye to serve her county in a way that furthers her education.
Grace is sponsored by Wesco of New Era.