ROTHBURY – The Electric Forest Music Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
The festival originally was to take place from June 25-28 but had requested that the Rothbury Village Council allow the dates to be changed to Sept. 10-13. The council voted down the request at a meeting held Thursday, April 9.
It was a five-to-two vote, village trustees Autumn Drake and Mike Harris were the only yes votes, the rest voting against a date change for the festival.
Each year the Electric Forest Music Festival attracts music lovers from all over the country. As many as 40,000 people attend the festival each year to see popular music artists perform.
Electric Forest wrote on their Facebook page, “HQ has been working hard to explore alternative dates for Electric Forest 2020, and find a time that works best for both our community and our neighbors. At this time, the Rothbury Village Council is not able to approve alternate dates for this year. We are exploring all our options, and will provide you with updates as soon as we can. We appreciate your patience and support while we work through this news.”
Neither representatives from the Rothbury Village Council or the Electric Forest Music Festival could be reached at this time.