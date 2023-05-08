Three students from Hart Middle School, in Hart, have been named local winners in the 54th annual America & Me Essay Contest, sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance.
The students have earned first, second and third place awards for their school, with Jillabell Hession, placing first, Caden Van Gelderen, second and Cali Eisenhlohr, third.. All three received award certificates for their achievement. As the school’s first place winner, Jillabelle’s name will also be engraved on a plaque for permanent display in the school..
Hart Middle School’s participation in the America & Me Essay Contest was sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance agent Kaleb Klotz of Hart.
Jillabell’s first place essay now advances to the state level competition, from which the top 10 essays in Michigan will be selected. The top 10 statewide winners will each receive a plaque, a medallion and a cash award of $1,000. Farm Bureau Insurance will also be presenting each top 10 statewide school with a $1,000 check along with an additional $500 because a Farm Bureau Insurance agent sponsored the school.
The traditional annual America & Me Essay Contest Awards Day is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Lansing. The top 10 students and their teachers from across the state will be invited to participate in the day-long group recognitions.
Several thousand eighth grade students from nearly 200 Michigan schools participated in the 2022-2023 America & Me Essay Contest, which was conducted with the help of Farm Bureau Insurance agents across the state. The topic of this year’s contest was “My Personal Michigan Hero.” Jillabell should take considerable pride in advancing to the state level competition.