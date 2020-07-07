Three people sought treatment at area hospitals following separate accidents on the Silver Lake Sand Dunes the past several days.
The most recent accident occurred July 6. According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Jordan Christian Peters, 26, of 5136 Lippincott Rd., Apt. 2, Lapeer, sought treatment at Mercy Health Partners Hackley Campus, Muskegon, following the single-vehicle accident. The report indicates Peters was traveling on the dunes on a 2000 Kawasaki KX 250 when he lost control, was ejected, injuring his back. Alcohol was suspected.
A Ypsilanti man sought treatment at Mercy Health Partners Lakeshore Campus in Shelby following a separate accident July 3. According to the report, Amjad Abdul-Hafith Imran, 27, of 4035 Crystal Creek Dr., was operating a 2018 Yamaha Kodiak in the dunes when he went down a hill too fast and struck an embankment, causing his face to hit the handlebars. The report indicates he had minor injuries to his chin.
Another accident July 3 saw a 9-year-old Rothbury boy taken to Mercy Health Partners Lakeshore Campus. According to the report, Eli Edward Shields, of 7918 Wood St., was a passenger in a 2018 Polaris RZR 1000 driven by Nicholas Edward Wood, 30, of 5200 Dowling St., Montague. The report indicates the vehicle was southbound in the directional zone when the driver went over a hill too fast, causing the vehicle to roll.