Two new COVID-19 cases in Oceana County were confirmed by the District #10 Health Department Tuesday, May 5.
The confirmations bring the total number of cases for Oceana County to 21. That’s the third highest number of cases in the health department district. Crawford County has the highest number of confirmed cases with 56 followed by Newaygo County with 32. Lake County had the fewest confirmed cases with 2. There remains only one Oceana County death.
The health department website dashboard showed no new probable cases as of May 5 and just one total probable case.
No other information was available.