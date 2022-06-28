Hesperia will host its traditional Family Fun Fest throughout the weekend.
The event will include a 5K Run, sand volleyball worship service RC car races, arts and crafts fair mini tractor pull, petting zoo, arm wrestling, horseshoes, food vendors, pedal pull, parade tractor pull bike decorating, kids games and fireworks display. A complete listing and times can be found on the chamber’s Facebook page.
The Hart Sparks Celebration will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday with food, music and activities leading up to the fireworks in downtown Hart at 10:15 p.m. This year’s fireworks are a joint effort by the Hart Economic Development program and the City of Hart.
The celebrations continue on Sunday with Pentwater’s firework display at 10 p.m. at Charles Mears State Park. The fireworks can be viewed on the beach, the pier or in a boat on the lake for those who own one.
And of course, Monday July 4 will present Thunder over the Dunes in Silver Lake. This firework display will begin at 10 p.m. and can be seen up in the dunes and from around the lake.