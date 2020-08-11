Five individuals sought treatment at Mercy Health Partners Hackley Campus in Muskegon following four separate accidents over the weekend.
Three of the accidents occurred on the Silver Lake Sand Dunes and the fourth was Newfield Township.
According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Trevor John Allen, 29 of W3418 Shady Rd., Black Creek, Wis., sought treatment after losing control of a 2015 KTM 250XS motorcycle Aug. 8. The report indicates Allen was traveling south in the dunes near the pedestrian boundary on some trails. Allen told police that a UTV cut across in front of him and that they were unable to see each other due to trees in the area. Allen attempted to accelerate to get out of the way, but was ejected and landed on his left shoulder. The report further indicates per EMS Allen’s collar bone was broken and he self transported to Hackley.
The sheriff’s office also responded to a second dune accident Aug. 8. According to the report, Dayna Carol Bergman, 29, of 134 Westbrook, Whitmore Lake, was northbound across the north flats on a 2015 Honda CRF 450R motorcycle and didn’t see a tree branch that was partially buried in the sand. The motorcycle collided with the branch, causing the motorcycle to flip and Bergman to be ejected. The report indicated Bergman had back pain and was transported to Hackley by Life EMS.
The third dune accident occurred Aug. 9. According to the report, Timothy Joseph Mattingly, 29, of 5681 Harlowe Dr., Shelby Township, was traveling south in the dunes on a 1986 Honda 350 ATV near Mt. Baldy. The report indicates Mattingly went over a hill, became airborne and was ejected. The report indicates Mattingly sustained a back injury when he landed on the ground. He was transported to Hackley by Life EMS.
Two other individual were transported by Life EMS to Hackley Aug. 9. According to the accident report, Eric Allen Minzey, 33, of 4121 Riverview Dr., Hesperia and passenger Derric Allen Minzey, 14 of 198 Hawley St., Hesperia were injured in a single-car accident on Yonker Road west of 2014th Avenue. According to the report, Minzey was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2005 Chevrolet when he lost control crossing over the center of a gravel seasonal road and struck a tree. The report indicates both air bags deployed. Minzey was cited for careless driving.