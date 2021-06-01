From 1981 to 1985, Lori Hogston served active duty in the Coast Guard, and she had such a memorable time while serving.
“It’s the best service and military branch that’s ever been created,” she said. “It’s just amazing.”
That time in her life was a great growing period. While she had her academics, she said she learned more from on-the-job-training the Coast Guard offered. Additionally, Hogston was exposed to many different lifestyles and cultures while serving.
“It was amazing to see someone my age that was completely different, but yet, we had the same goals,” she said.
The first two years of her enlistment saw her stationed in Boston. Being from West Michigan, Hogston was used to the water. However, the water in Boston proved to be much different than the Great Lakes. Her station was the busiest search and rescue unit in the area.
“Growing up on the lake, you know, you’re always out at the lake at the end of the day and it was fun being in the water,” she said. “This was a little bit bigger water.”
Along with conducting search and rescues, Hogston had a variety of duties within the Coast Guard. These duties taught her everyday life skills. She learned culinary arts by working in the galley to help cook mass meals. Standing watch and working in the radio room cultivated her communication skills. Hogston loved the radio room, so she worked in there as much as she could. She would dispatch boats, receive mayday calls and calls from boats needing to be towed. With Boston being a fishing area, Hogston also helped fishermen in need.
“We dealt with lobstermen who got their lines caught in the boat screws, and so we would have to dive down and cut their lines free,” she said.
Unfortunately, she also dealt with drownings.
“We went out and unfortunately picked up bodies that got washed off of the piers and boats,” she said.
Hogston was sent to San Diego when she became a third-class petty officer and storekeeper. She said working in the supply area was phenomenal because she was all over the base while running supplies.
“People would call ‘I need this, I need that, I need mail, I need this,’ so you know, anything that needed to be done, I was the go-to person,” Hogston said.
Soon, Hogston was placed in aviation supply, and she said working in this area meant keeping the helicopters in the air. While she was in aviation supply a Falcon Jet was brought to the base. When it was brought in, Hogston fulfilled requests for jet engines and other machinery parts. As a third-class petty officer, Hogston became in charge of billion dollar items, and she had to keep track of every machine part.
This period of time marked the beginning of the computer age, so she learned how to set up databases to track the engine parts. Additionally, she worked with Elizabeth City, N.C. because it was the main shipment hub for the engine parts. She would communicate with the people there about who needed what parts.
“The guy that I talked to all the time, he talked when he typed, and so I was able to get into that database,” Hogston said. “And so I was kind of like Klinger from MASH or Radar.”
She said working in this area was fascinating, and her crew members loved it as well. They would bring Hogston onto the jets and helicopters for rides.
“They would take me up flying all the time,” she said. “You know, it was a really fun experience.”
Hogston said she was always on alert while in the Coast Guard. She trained continuously in case they came under attack.
“So, you know, I knew how to use a weapon, and it was not something that bothered me at all if I was asked to pick one up,” she said.
Hogston is a member of the American Legion. Later this summer, she believes she will be the service officer for the American Legion.
“I’ve held the position of the service officer and chaplain, and now I’m back to being a service officer again, so I am still active with that,” she said.
Hogston said the Coast Guard looks for people who are driven and dedicated. The Coast Guard works to preserve and save lives, so it wants the best people within the ranks.
“We’re putting our lives on the line to save everybody else,” Hogston said. “One of the things that I was always told, and it’s still a Coast Guard motto is that, ‘you have to go out, but you don’t have to come back.’”
Coming from a rural area, serving in the Coast Guard helped Hogston grow as a person and exposed her to many new things. She remembers her time in the service fondly.