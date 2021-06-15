Wally Carrier of Shelby served an extensive career in the Air Force, that he looks back on fondly. He was stationed all over the world, yet for his last assignment, he was sent to Australia to be the superintendent for the unit stationed there.
“Our unit was in the Outback, and it’s a masked site, meaning that we’re not supposed to go ahead and tell people where it is,” Carrier said.
Carrier joined the Air Force in early June 1980. The year before he joined, he was having trouble finding employment in the area. He and his best friend decided to travel to Muskegon to the Air Force recruitment office.
“We walked in the Air Force recruiter, and we said, ‘we want to join.’ He goes, ‘How do I know I want you in my Air Force.’ We said, ‘Well figure it out’” Carrier said. “Less than 90 days later we were in basic training together.”
He thinks his enlistment shocked his parents, however, Carrier said he needed the discipline the Air Force provided. Carrier started his Air Force career in open mechanical. While he was in basic training he discovered he has a color blind deficiency. The only thing available for Carrier to work was pavement maintenance. He said he saw himself spending the next four years doing nothing, but walking behind a dump truck, filling holes in a runway. He didn’t think it sounded very exciting.
“Thankfully, I had gone ahead and scored very well on my entrance exams, and three days later they got a hold of me and offered me an opportunity to change my contract,” Carrier said. “I went ahead and pretty much was like ‘Yeah, anything’s better than pavement maintenance.’”
He was reassigned to be a radio communications analyst. The people at the Lackland base did not know what that meant. Carrier said he was told it meant he would listen to and choose the radio stations soldiers overseas would listen to. He soon found out it was a lot different than that. He was given a background check to later be given top secret clearance. Carrier was then sent to Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas for an eight- to 10-week course. He completed the course with honors and was selected to be in the Intel Arena, something only the top 10 percent of the Air Force achieve.
“My first assignment was the National Security Agency at Fort Meade, Md. and back in those days, NSA stood for No Such Agency,” he said. “When I got to Fort Meade, I talked to the MP at the gate to find out where I was supposed to go, and his first thing was ‘This is an Army post. There’s no Air Force station here.’”
Carrier had an extensive and successful career in the Air Force. As stated before, he was in the top 10 percent of the Air Force. He has a Meritorious Service Medal and Defensive Meritorious Service Medal. Carrier received these as a senior airman, one of the lowest ranks to ever receive this award. He attended the NCO Leadership School in Japan, where he finished the top of his class. Through this, he received the John Lovato Award, which is the highest award for any class in the Air Force PME. He received the John Lovato Award again in 1990 while attending the NCO Academy in Fort Meade. Also in 1990, Carrier was selected as the senior NCO of the year for Continental United States, Intel for Electronic Security Command. Out of 20,000 or more people, Carrier was in the top 10. He was also promoted to Chief Master Sergeant, which is the highest enlisted credit mandated by Congress.
“Only 1 percent of your enlisted force can be promoted to Chief Master Sergeant, and that’s across every service,” Carrier said.
Toward the end of his career in 2005, Carrier was sent to a masked site in Australia to serve as the superintendent of the 544 Information Operations Group. He went to this unit twice, once in 2005 and again in 2006. As superintendent, his job was to ensure the health and welfare of the enlisted forces present. The unit’s job was to support offensive and defensive space situational awareness for intelligence systems to gain and maintain space superiority. Carrier said he could not go in depth about what he did at this unit because he was sworn to secrecy.
“If I ever decided to write a book about something, I would have to sign up for their approval before it could be published to make sure there was nothing in it that was classified,” he said. “The difficult job sometimes was, how do you write a classified job and unclassified terms.”
The site in Australia being masked means Carrier could not disclose the site’s location. Before publication, however, he did some research and can now say the site was in Alice Springs in the Australian Outback. He said he hopes this information makes it a little clearer as to where he was located.
“I was told it was a ‘data masked’ unit and at the time, it was,” Carrier said. “However, since then, it has been unmasked.”
Carrier told some stories of when he was in Australia. He talked about feeding the wallabies and how they would hold his finger until all the food was gone. Sometimes, they would have babies with them. Carrier also compared the kangaroos to the deer in Michigan. He saw herds of them crossing the roads while in the Outback.
“We went on night patrol around the perimeter of the base there and saw probably 70 or 80 kangaroos,” he said.
He told a story about Mass Sergeant Clyde Evans, who was African American. Evans was always dressed nicely. While they were eating in town, Clyde came out and a couple of Aboriginal residents saw him, called him ‘Hollywood’ and ran to talk to him.
“They were so excited to sit there because they’d never seen a black person dressed up, and it’s probably nothing that’s politically correct anymore, but it was just neat to see that,” Carrier said. “Clyde was a wonderful guy, and he just sucked it all in and talked with them, and so we always called him Hollywood after that.”
Carrier is a chaplain for the American Legion, and his focus is to provide military honors to veterans who have passed. At funerals, he does the first speaking part and the prayers. He said the community is blessed to have a Veterans Assistance Office in Hart. He wants the community to know that if there is a veteran in need, they should contact the assistance office. It will provide aid.
“When we have a veteran that passes away, or is in need, it’s really our responsibility, collectively, as a community to do what we can to support that veteran,” he said.
While his primary efforts are with the American Legion, Carrier also serves in a variety of capacities in his community. He is a volunteer at Love INC (In the Name of Christ) as an intake worker and counselor for veterans. He is the president of Oceana County Right to Life, and he is also the Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus Mary Queen of Peace Council in Hart.
“It goes back to our core values, service before self, and I think most veterans that have spent any amount of time in a service have a desire to stay involved in some way or another in the community,” Carrier said.
Carrier said the Air Force is an ideal opportunity for those who have graduated high school, but are not sure what to do in life. It allows a person to mature and explore multiple career paths. The Air Force has 100 different career paths because it needs to be a self sustaining unit. It provides people the GI Bill, which gives college credits.
“I would look at it as, it’s a way to find direction in your life,” Carrier said.
Carrier retired from the Air Force in 2006 after 26 years of service. He resides in Shelby with his wife, Donna, and cats, Doc and Buddy. His wife is an Army veteran. Carrier said the Air Force built him into who he is today. He is proud of his service, and while he said the Air Force may not be right for everyone, it was truly right for him.