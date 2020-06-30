Seven people were transported to area hospitals for treatment following five separate accidents on the Silver Lake Sand Dunes last weekend.
A Grand Rapids woman was the only one transported to Mercy Health Hackley Campus in Muskegon. The others went to Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus in Shelby.
According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Kiyahnna Lanae Floyd, 27, of 3933 Kirkshire Dr. SE, Grand Rapids, was travelling south in the dunes Sunday on a 2018 Yamaha Kodiak 450 when she came over a dune and became airborne. The report indicates the front tires landed first and caused Floyd to jam her jaw on the handlebars. She was taken to Hackley in Muskegon.
The other three accidents occurred Saturday. According to the reports, Aurey Jonathan-Scott Morrison, 21, of 2775 Mulberry Dr., Clarkston and passenger Cody Joshua Chambers, 15 of 804 S. Broas St., Belding, were travelling south in the directional hills area of the dunes in a 2019 Polaris RZR when Morrison drove over tire tracks caused by another vehicle, causing him to lose control. The vehicle overturned and Morrison sustained injuries to his left hand. They sought treatment at Lakeshore Hospital in Shelby.
Another accident Saturday involved Collin Anthony Willett, 19, of 6480 Shaftsburg Rd., Laingsburg and passenger Jasae Venus Lowe, 18 of the same address. The report indicates was travelling south in the dunes in a 1013 Polaris RZR and ran into a crevice created by wind erosion and immediately came to a stop. The report indicates the front suspension of the vehicle was torn from the mounts and folded under the vehicle. Both driver and passenger suffered minor injuries and sought treatment at Lakeshore Hospital.
The last personal injury accident reported also occurred Saturday. It involved a Jaccob Michael Lange, 26, of 8619 W. Jason Rd., St. John and passenger Zachary Robert Hickling, 21, of 11810 Tupper Lake Rd., Grand Ledge. According to the report Lange was travelling south in a 2013 Polaris RZR when he went over “test hill” and became airborne. The vehicle landed on its front end and rolled end over end approximately four times before coming to a rest. Both driver and passenger had minor lacerations and complained of neck and back pain. They sought treatment at Lakeshore.