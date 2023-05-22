The seventh annual Silver Lake Sand Dune Jeep Invasion is set for June 1-4 2023 at Golden Township Park in Silver Lake, Michigan.
Over 1,000 Jeep vehicles are expected from across the country, with a Parade to the Dunes, Craft Show, Jeep Show & Shine, Blessing of the Dunes, various social events, a Performance Marketplace and tons of dunes action.
The Silver Lakes Sand Dunes Jeep Invasion unites Jeep vehicle owners and enthusiasts as they share their passion for their vehicles and the Jeep-centric lifestyle.