In the minutes before he boarded his 22 1/2-foot sailboat so he and his crew could take part in the Pentwater Yacht Club’s Sunday afternoon race recently, skipper Mike LaHaye sat in a wrought iron chair and reflected on a trip he and his wife, Marsha, had made to Texas a few months back.
“We visited the Houston Yacht Club,” he said. “While I was talking (with one of their members), and I mentioned that we have over 600 members in our club here in Pentwater, he was amazed, absolutely amazed. He couldn’t believe it. He said they have 210 members in their Houston club and remarked how he’d love to have 600 members.
“And when I mentioned we have 200 on our waiting list to join, he again said he couldn’t believe it.”
And so it is with the popularity — and much-earned positive reputation — of the Pentwater Yacht Club (PYC), both right here in Oceana County and around the country, that gives good reason for the PYC to host the prestigious Ensign National Championship Regatta, Aug. 13-17.
The PYC first hosted this national race in 2014, which is recognized as “... the premier annual sailboat championship for this one-design class of boats,” according to a May 31 press release promoting the event.
About three dozen sailboats from all across the country will take part in the week-long event during which a series of races — about four miles each — will be held just off the beaches of the Charles Mears State Park. Of those 35 or so race boats, about one-third of them will be from the PYC, itself.
“If the weather cooperates, we’ll have some good races,” said LaHaye. “These types of boats are very solid, they’re very steady. It’s a great family boat — one that’s passed down from generation to generation — and if the winds are good it can be a fast boat, too, one that’s a lot of fun to skipper.”
LaHaye’s dark blue boat is called the M & M in recognition of his first name, Mike, and his wife’s first name, Marsha. Both he and Marsha have served the PYC in various capacities.
In its press release announcing the upcoming Ensign National Championship Regatta, the host club said “... on any given summer Wednesday night or Saturday afternoon, spectators can catch 10 to 13 Ensign sailboats racing on Pentwater Lake or Lake Michigan, with jib, main and colorful spinnaker (sails) flying from these beautiful one-design, full-keel sailboats.”
Participants from as far north as Marquette, as far east as Connecticut and as far west as Texas, have set their sights on taking part in this year’s national race in Pentwater.
“Ensign Fleet 70 of Pentwater is grateful to the Ensign Class Association for awarding the 2023 Regetta to our fleet … each day spectators will have the opportunity to line the channel walkway as a parade of competing Ensigns traverse the waterway thoroughfare between Pentwater Lake and Lake Michigan.”
Proceeds from this year’s Ensign National Championship will benefit the local club’s youth sailing program, including a community outreach to local schools for hands-on learning; scholarships to the Pentwater Junior Sailing Program; support of the Ensign Swordfish, which is a dedicated youth development sailboat; and more.
Mike Bass, skipper of the Shamrock and Rear Commodore of the PYC, will serve as Regatta Chairman of the upcoming national race.
“I think it’s very unique opportunity for us to showcase the sailing and racing that we do here in western Michigan and at the Pentwater Yacht Club,” he said. “This (national race) doesn’t come around that often. Since the Ensign club has been around in the early 1960, a lot of people have had exposure to an Ensign (sailboat), it’s a fairly popular boat.
“Hopefully, everyone will have fun,” he said.
“Most crews bring their families for summer vacation during this event,” read the press release. “This influx of participants and spectators brings traffic for shopping, dining and general interaction with the community. We look forward to giving our community an additional shot in the proverbial arm with over 160 to 200 visitors, plus hundreds of event spectators.”
Members of the PYC, who have raised their colorful sails since 1935 at a time when Parker Brothers was launching its Monopoly board game, Mutiny on the Bounty was winning the Academy Award and, get this, the Detroit Lions were winning the pro football championship, are looking forward to being placed at the forefront of the Ensign class of sail boat races in mid August.
“A lot of work, a lot of fun,” said LaHaye. “Should have some great races.”