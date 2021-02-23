No one would argue that the coronavirus pandemic has affected all of us to some degree. At the very least, it has altered our entire way of life. Gone are the carefree days of going out without a mask and going anywhere we please. Gone are the joys of eating at restaurants, traveling, having parties, seeing friends and family without restrictions.
And COVID has affected the community in darker ways. We have lost loved ones, friends and co-workers to the deadly disease. Local economies have been plunged into chaos; from quarantining of employees who tested positive for the virus to the temporary suspension of operations due to various state orders, many businesses have taken a huge hit, with a devastating effect on their workers.
The emotional toll COVID has taken on all of us cannot be underestimated. There are few who haven’t experienced depression, frustration, fear. COVID-related mental and emotional problems have skyrocketed throughout the country. A feeling of sadness and unease is the virus’s most pervasive side effect. At its most destructive, it has been responsible for a notable increase in suicides, particularly among children. And anywhere in between, there’s a sense of fear and despair. Will I die? Will someone I love die? How am I going to pay my bills? When will it all be over? Will the vaccines be our savior, or will the many variants of the virus defeat their effectiveness? Will life ever be normal again?
Robin Walicki, clinical supervisor at District Health Department #10 in Hart, has seen first-hand the impact of COVID on the community. The good news is, it could have been worse.
“There has been an impact, although it’s not as devastating as we thought it would be at first,” Walicki acknowledges. “So many cases are asymptomatic. And I’ve come across entire families, parents, kids, grandparents, who all got COVID and weren’t that sick. At the same time, we do see a lot of the people on vents, who are extremely sick or who pass away, because we have a great relationship with the hospital, and we get updates all the time from them.
“The impact on the community may not be as bad as it is in other places, but it’s still significant. The biggest impact we’ve seen is on the work force, because of people being isolated and quarantined. It’s really affected us here at the health department. We’ve had a lot of staff with symptoms who have had to go home for 10 to 14 days, and that’s vastly increased the workload for the rest of us.”
For Walicki, this has often meant weeks of non-stop duties. “We’re absolutely exhausted,” she admits. “I’ve been working 12-hour shifts, seven days a week. I’ve accumulated 340 hours of comp time, and I’m taking next week off — –not because I can afford to, but because it’s on orders from the department!”
Her job takes her everywhere. “We’re driving all over the 10 counties in the district, picking up vaccine and delivering it. We’re doing constant contact tracing, which takes hours for every positive case. We’re administering vaccines that have to be kept in special freezers and once you open a vial, you have to give six to 10 doses within five hours. So that keeps us super busy. And in case someone doesn’t show up for their vaccination, we have to get on the phone and call the next person on the waiting list until we find someone who can get over here ASAP.
“COVID has really affected not only the health department but the workforce throughout the county in general, in particular factories and agricultural workers.”
As a result, COVID continues to take a big toll on the mental health of the community, notes Walicki — especially among older people and nursing home residents.
“It gets very hard, very isolating, not to be able to see family members and friends. We’re on the phone a lot with people, answering questions, dealing with issues of isolation and loneliness. The big effect on the community has been the way people have had to change their way of thinking about daily life. And then, on the other hand, you get the people who aren’t paying attention to the virus and are living it up. It’s very hard to change minds, but we’re doing our best to have health professionals go into the community and explain why it’s so important for everyone to be vaccinated.”
Fortunately, the hard work seems to be paying off. “Preventive measures and the vaccine are really helping,” Walicki says. “I mean, thanks to masks and the other safety rules, cases of the flu are down to a trickle this year. So masks, social distancing, hand washing, avoiding crowds — it all works.
“In Oceana County, we had a huge surge of COVID in November. We were up there with Newaygo and Muskgon counties. But cases and mortality have really declined. Today we had zero cases, which is amazing. If we can get the majority of people vaccinated, I think we’ll be in great shape.”
In some ways, Oceana has been lucky. We still have a low COVID mortality rate — 47 deaths to date. Compared to other places in the state, and the country, that’s an enviable statistic. But as they say, one death is one too many, especially to those left behind. COVID has torn a hole in their lives that will never be closed, as they cope with their loss in a surreal vacuum of isolation. Because gatherings have been restricted to no more than 10 people, funerals have been put on hold. With all visitors barred from hospitals, families have had to say goodbye to their loved ones via laptops or phones — if they have them. Prevented from having in-person contact with the dying and a community-shared grieving, we are denied a vital sense of closure.
The staff at the Hart Area Public Library were well aware of this need when they had an inspiration. Why not create a community memorial to those residents of Oceana who have died of COVID?
The result was the Tree of Loss. When you first hear about it, you envision a large exhibit, like a Christmas tree, perhaps. So it’s a bit of a surprise, when you enter the library, to see a tiny tree sitting on top of the periodical counter, fashioned only of small sticks and branches gathered from the winter ground and set in a simple green vase filled with stones. Dangling from the branches are 47 little red paper hearts.
“Each heart signifies a life lost to COVID,” explains library assistant Theresa Krueger. “We started out with 41, and it’s up to 47.”
How did the idea for the tree come about?
“After the memorial of lights was displayed at the reflecting pool at the capital, just before the inauguration, our librarian, Kathleen Rash, thought we should do something to commemorate those who passed.”
“I was listening to the radio, and they were talking about memorials around the country,” says Rash. “And I thought, that’s something we could do in Oceana. When I mentioned it to the staff, everyone was enthusiastic. One of the things we wanted to accomplish was sharing our grief in the absence of funerals.”
It’s significant that tree has no leaves, no suggestion of new growth or rebirth. The bare branches speak to the stark and lonely reality of loss in a COVID world. And curiously, there are no names on the hearts. Was that intentional?
“No. We didn’t put names on the hearts because we didn’t have them,” explains Rash. “That’s not public information.”
Would it be possible for relatives and friends of the deceased to give the library that information, so that the dead could, in a way, come alive?
“Yes, that would be fine,” Rash says. “Anyone who would like to provide a name is welcome to contact us.”
One heart in particular belongs to a man who touched the hearts of countless people throughout his life, and whose death has left an irreparable void in the community — Ted Bailey. For his “crew” — the members of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Hart — life will be a lot emptier, and a lot quieter.
“What I’ll miss most is his laughter,” reflects Bailey’s longtime friend, Dick Towne. “Ted had this huge laugh. You’d walk into the room and you could hear Ted. And he was famous for his stories. He loved to tell stories.”
Bailey, a retired teacher and coach at Hart High, recently passed away at the age of 78 from COVID-related complications. To Towne, Ted was not only a best friend — he was a lifelong mentor.
“I’ve known Ted for most of my life,” Towne acknowledges. “He was my coach in junior high, and one of my teachers in high school. Over the last 25 years, we’ve done a lot of stuff together. We saw each other every weekend, and a few times during the week.”
Towne and Bailey spent much of their time at the Colonial, where they golfed together, and at the Eagles. “Ted was always at the Eagles,” Towne chuckles. “He was a very social person. He liked to be with people. He didn’t want to miss anything!”
“Ted had been in the area for so many years that he knew everybody,” continues Towne, who, like so many, is just beginning to deal with the reality of this larger-than-life community treasure’s death.
“It was quite a shock. I didn’t see it coming. When I heard he had COVID, I truly anticipated him getting out of the hospital and coming home. I still can’t believe he’s gone.”
Towne pauses. “The very first time I get in that cart at the Colonial and know that Ted won’t be in that cart beside me…that’ll be a little tough for me.”
Then he brightens. “But Ted wouldn’t want any of us to sit around being sad. When I was at the Eagles after he died, we all were reminiscing about him and laughing. That’s just the way he would have wanted it to be. It’ll take a little time, but it’ll all be good.”