Additional information regarding the Dec. 22-25 blizzard that ran through Oceana County and much of the state was reported last week after the Herald-Journal’s initial press time.
Mason-Oceana Central Dispatch Director Ray Hasil said this storm was different in that areas that might normally drift shut were clear because of the very high winds, and places that didn’t get high direct winds is where the drifting occurred. Hasil said the central dispatch weather station recorded a low temperature of 5.4 degrees Dec. 23 with a wind speed of 29 mph, gust of 35 mph and a wind chill factor of -18.2 degrees.
“Overall, I think most people did their part and stayed home as requested, but there were still some slide-offs. Wrecker companies eventually pulled their crews Friday night because of hazardous conditions,” Hasil said. “There was even a car fire on US -31 and only one person called 9-1-1 when we might normally get a couple dozen calls. That’s how few people were on the road.
“Staff getting to and from their shifts at 9-1-1 was challenging because not everybody has AWD or 4WD vehicles so law enforcement and our 9-1-1 vehicle, a Ford Expedition 4WD, helped folks getting to and from work.
“9-1-1 staff was also hit hard with COVID, flu and family emergencies. In the end, everybody pulled together to make sure we met minimum staffing requirements, and still allowed everybody some time with their families for Christmas. I’m proud to work at an organization that is able to work together during very difficult times like we had,“ Hasil said.