Alcohol and drugs are suspected as contributing to a two-vehicle accident that sent a Shelby man to Trinity Health Lakeshore Campus in Shelby for treatment Jan. 18.
According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report, William Wirt House, 67, of 585 S. 132nd Ave., Shelby, was traveling east Woodrow Road in a 2006 Chevrolet pick-up when a second vehicle driven by Christopher Raymond Trevino, 39, of 3700 W. Monroe Rd., Hart, also was traveling east in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and attempt to turn north onto 96th Avenue. The report indicates the Trevino vehicle was struck in the driver’s side by the House vehicle, causing significant damage to both vehicles. The report further indicates House exhibitedd signs of being intoxicated and he was subsequently arrested.
Drug and alcohol tests were pending at the time of the report.