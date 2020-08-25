An alternative detour route for local use might be set up when the Michigan Department of Transportation begins its $1.4 million culvert replacement project on Polk Road (BR-31) west of Hart.
The MDOT project for the Russell Creek culvert is scheduled to begin Sept. 14. Polk Road will be closed to traffic from the US-31 expressway to Comfort Drive. The project is slated to be completed by Nov. 2.
MDOT’s proposed detour route would see northbound US-31 traffic continue north to the Monroe Road exit east of Pentwater, east to Oceana Drive and south back to Hart. Oceana County Road Commission Manager Mark Timmer said Monday that an alternate route using portions of Tyler Road and 72nd Avenue could be signed by MDOT.
John Richard of MDOT said its proposed route using Monroe Road and Oceana Drive includes the appropriate class of roads for heavy commercial truck traffic. He said there are many ways to get around the project.
Think Dunes Director Scott Beal had raised concerns about the Monroe Road detour as it would impact businesses on the east side of the project He noted that locals would know to take 64th Avenue north to Tyler or south to Taylor roads and return to Polk via 72nd Avenue, but gas stations, hotels, Tractor Supply and McDonalds would lose their highway business.