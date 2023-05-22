Interested parents, grandparents and community members are invited to attend an “Alternatives to Public School” informational event, Thursday, June 1, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Hart Community Center behind the Hart City Hall at 407 State St. in Hart.
The question and answer format will be led by a panel of home education parents and students, Christian school staff and families and members of the local home education co-op community.
Questions to be addressed include, “Are you concerned about your child’s or grandchild’s education?”, “Are you considering home or other education opportunities?” “Are you interested in connecting and brainstorming with other families?”, “Do you have experience or wisdom you’d like to share?”
All are welcome. Questions may be directed to Pam Kelly at pkiogima@gmail.com