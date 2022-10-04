The Community Foundation for Oceana County announces the opening of its fall 2022 Community Grant Round. The application opened Monday, Oct. 3,. Requests are submitted online at the foundation’s website and due by Oct. 31.
The foundation has a new version of its application portal, GoApply. The newly designed portal excels in user friendly navigation and submission options. Grantees are encouraged to read through the provided instructions posted to the website and call if they have any further questions.
The main source of funding for the foundation’s twice-yearly grant applications is the Community Investment Fund. This unrestricted fund is designed to support emerging critical needs and to support community opportunities as developed. Other sources of grant funding are the foundation’s Field of Interest Funds, focusing on arts, youth, health, parks, environmental needs and community development projects. The foundation’s 60 donor advised fund partners also provide significant funding towards the community grant rounds.
This past spring the foundation was able to award $77,422 to 24 projects in the largest community grant round in history. Awarded grants varied widely in focus with nearly $25,000 allocated towards the growing mental health crisis amongst students, adults and families alike. Over $15,000 was allocated towards educational and instructional projects to help bring more opportunities to all students. Another $10,000 was allocated to environmental and beautification projects to increase recreation and interactions with the outdoors for all. Nonprofits and community partners are encouraged to continue to focus on greatest needs and opportunities, so everyone has access to resources to thrive. To learn more about past awards, visit https://oceanafoundation.org/grants/past-grant-awards/ .
The foundation is accepting applications now through Oct. 31. A Letter of Intent will be due two weeks prior Oct. 17. Grantees are encouraged to discuss your proposal with the foundation, by calling 231-869-3377 or e-mailing Program Officer, Hannah Naples at naples@oceanafoundation.org.