SHELBY — A vacant lot owned by Randy Leslie, owner of Magooz Floor Covering, located between his business and the Images Salon building was recently offered to the village for the purpose of transforming the property into a pocket park.
Emily Stuhldreher, community development fellow, presented the proposal to the Shelby Village Council Monday, Sept. 28. Stuhldreher’s presentation listed numerous benefits to the village, including accessible greenspace, social/community space, beautify downtown, art placemaking, connector to the Hart-Montague Rail Trail and the utilization of underused real estate. Her report quoted the National Recreation and Park Association’s description of a pocket park, “A pocket park is a small, outdoor space, usually no more than 1⁄4 of an acre, usually only a few house lots in size or smaller, most often located in an urban area surrounded by commercial buildings or houses, on small lots with few places for people to gather, relax, or to enjoy the outdoors.” Stuhldreher’s report went on to say that the property in the heart of downtown was the perfect connector to the Hart-Montague Rail Trail, has an existing gazebo, fencing and greenery and would come with permission to paint a mural on the outside wall of the Magooz building. She said now was the perfect time to invest as the creation of a pocket park would meet many goals the village has already set for itself with regards to redevelopment ready certification, engaging more of the community and connecting the downtown to the rail trail. Her report gave the following statistics — from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, “This potential ‘gateway to main street” is a vital step to bringing 5,000 — 10,000 off the trail into our downtown.” And from the National Association of Realtors, “Fifty-seven percent of potential homebuyers would choose a home close to parks and open space over one that was not.”
Leslie is asking $20,000 for the property. Wickstra Realty has been consulted and reported that based on a downtown half lot that sold in 2013 for $13,000 and given a 3-5 percent inflation rate in the last eight years, the lot is valued between $16,000 and $19,000. Stuhldreher shared various funding opportunities that may be available, including patronicity — a sort of crowdfunding program, an Oceana County Community Foundation Grant of up to $3,000 or using the $15,000 set aside in the village’s 2021-22 Capital Improvement Plan for the former alleyway rehabilitation project that is no longer available.
The council all spoke in favor of entering into negotiations with Leslie. Village President Paul Inglis said, “The project is pretty cost neutral with what we’ve already got set aside in our Capital Improvement Plan.” Councilor John Sutton said, “ A lot of other communities have these types of spaces or are developing them. It’s wasted space right now and a great opportunity.”
In other business, the council voted to set Halloween Trick or Treating hours from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Interim VA Bill Cousins’ memo to council said, “Going door to door for food and treats on Halloween has been a tradition since as early as the 1500s.”... “It is not a village orchestrated event.”...”With COVID 19 being the ‘trick” of the day, trick or treating may not be the best idea. However, it is a choice for families to make. The village’s function is to set the hours for porch lights to be on by those who wish to participate and for the kids to search out the lit-up homes. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.”