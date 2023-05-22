Area communities will remember the fallen next Monday with the annual Memorial Day recognitions.
Hart will begin its Memorial Day recognitions with a graveside service at the Mears Cemetery on Fox Road at 10 a.m. with a speaker still being scheduled. The program will then move to Hart and will feature a parade beginning in front of the courthouse at 11 a.m. The parade will proceed to the Hart Cemetery for a graveside service. The featured speaker will be Col. Brian Burrell, who will also be the speaker at Walkerville.
The Pentwater service is Monday at 9 a.m, with the parade line-up in front of the Baptist Church on First Street. At 10 a.m., the parade will move through town to the Pentwater Marina, next to the village green and end at the Pentwater Cemetery. There also will be a Memorial Service at Whiskey Creek Saturday at 2 p.m.
New Era’s Memorial Day service is set for 9 a.m. The featured speaker will be Alan VanDuinen. It will be followed by Shelby’s Memorial Day parade with the featured speaker being Amanda Dodge.
Memorial Day observance at Walkerville will take place May 29 at Fairlawn Cemetery. Area veterans are welcome to attend. Organizers will assemble at the Veteran’s Memorial at 9 a.m. to pay respects and take part in the traditional observance.
The public is welcome.