September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Oceana County libraries join the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind everyone about the valuable resources available with a library card.
From borrowing books, ebooks, and audiobooks to getting homework help, learning new skills, or attending a book club, workshop, or story time, a library card helps everyone do more of what they enjoy. All without stretching their budget.
There’s something for everyone at your local library and signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning for students. It’s elemental, really — everyone should have one.
Shelby Area District Library is at 189 Maple St. in Shelby. Hart Area Public Library is at 415 S. State St. in Hart. Pentwater Township Library is at 402 Park St. in Pentwater. Walkerville Public School Library is at 145 Lathrop St. in Walkerville.