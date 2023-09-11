Pentwater’s Sept. 23-24 Fall Arts, Crafts and Antiques Fair on the village green is just around the corner. But the Pentwater Artisan Learning Center (PALC) is now inviting the public to stop by the center Tuesdays — Fridays before Sept. 22. There, they can preview and bid on the dozens of finished artistic works that have been crafted by PALC members, and donated by them to the center’s annual fundraising raffle.
The artisans’ creations will be moved to the village green Sept. 22 for display in the PALC tent during the fest. At either location, one can purchase raffle tickets that they can drop into the numbered jar(s) next to the art piece(s) they’d like to own. The more tickets one drops into any numbered jar, their chances of winning improves. There will be drawings both Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m., and winners don’t have to be present.
On a recent day, Barry Freed of Pentwater was positioning his clever “Popsicle Bench” in the display of PALC members’ creations. “The joints are mortise and tenon, they’ll never come apart,” Freed explained. Woodworkers have used the technique for thousands of years to fashion strong, stable, attractive joints. They are difficult to make because of the precise measuring and tight cutting that’s required.
“The ice cream part of each ‘stick’ is where food coloring softly dyed the wood. This isn’t my idea, Sue Hopp saw a photo of a popsicle bench in a magazine, and gave it to me.”
As a visitor walked by a large king salmon carved out of a piece of bass wood by Ted Ehrean of Ludington, Freed said that Ehrean told him he once caught one, and took a picture of it before releasing the king back into the water. Freed explained how the artist achieved the life-like, scaly skin. “Ted put a screen over the body and then spray painted it, creating many dots. He then hand-painted some of the dots to create the natural appearance.”
The nonprofit Artisan Center was established in 2004 next to the Pentwater Public School. It’s an 11,000-square-foot, safe, well-equipped workspace that attracts year-round and seasonal residents from the surrounding area. The artisans primarily work in wood, metal, paint, stained glass, pottery, ceramics, weaving and jewelry. They socialize, teach their skills to others, and learn new ones. Annual membership is $150. More information is found at https://pentwaterartisan.org/, or call 231-869-5323.