The fields are prepped and some picking carts are in place as Oceana County readies for the 2023 asparagus harvest.
Michigan State University Extension Service vegetable educator Ben Werling said the recent warm spell followed by cool weather has not hurt the crop. The spears remain in the ground and growers are waiting for warmer weather. He expects the harvest to begin around May 10.
Werling expects a good harvest providing the area doesn’t experience a freeze or a major heat wave.
“Good stuff is coming,” he said.
According to a press release, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Tim Boring expects fresh asparagus to begin showing up at supermarkets soon.
“As the first crop of the season, purchasing Michigan asparagus helps set a foundation of support for local farm families, grows our rural economies and works toward long-term agriculture sustainability,” Boring said. ”Buying locally grown produce reduces food miles, lowers the carbon footprint and helps maintain strong Michigan communities.”
“When you are out shopping for asparagus be sure to look for the “Product of Michigan” or “Product of the U.S.” on the purple band,” said Jamie Clover Adams, executive director of the Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board. “If you don’t see those labels, be sure to ask your local retailer. Michigan asparagus is a high-quality, nutritious homegrown vegetable with a longer shelf-life that can be used in a variety of ways to add a taste of Michigan agriculture to any meal.”
The Michigan asparagus season typically runs from mid-May until the end of June each year. Fresh Michigan asparagus makes its way from the field to the retail shelf in about a week ensuring consumers can enjoy their fresh asparagus for longer. The quick turnaround time also means consumers can experience the superior flavor and quality of Michigan asparagus and create restaurant-quality side dishes right in their own kitchens. For on-trend recipes and more information on Michigan asparagus, visit www.michiganasparagus.org.