Oceana County Schools have been closed to in-person instruction since mid March, but will officially open their doors for the 2020-21 school year in the next few days.
New Era Christian School’s first day was Monday, Aug. 31, and Shelby Public officially started Tuesday, Sept. 1. Hesperia will start Tuesday, Sept. 8 with a full day of school. Hart, Oceana Christian, Pentwater and Walkerville will start with a half-day Tuesday, Sept. 8.
With so many changes to school this fall, parents are encouraged to provide their child’s school their correct contact information as soon as possible. This will allow schools to contact them with the most up-to-date information in a timely manner.
One of the most recent changes affects every school district in the state. Hart Superintendent Mark Platt explains, “School districts were required to have their respective Board of Education approve their Return to School plan by Aug. 15. In the West Shore Educational Service District, districts agreed to move their board meetings up to Aug. 10 from Aug. 17 to meet the deadline. However, on Aug. 15 the Senate passed a House Bill that changed several requirements regarding Return to School Plans. One of the major changes is in the pupil accounting area that has resulted in us having to end the day earlier. The pupil accounting must be done by the certified teacher. The other major change is the Return to School Plan must be re-approved monthly, with a monthly opportunity for public comment in regards to the plan. Hart will be providing public comment options every Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.”
Starting with the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order in March, It has been over five months since local students have attended school. During that time, administrators, staff, families and students have been preparing for and looking forward to this week for a long time. As school officials have spent the spring and summer sifting through Michigan’s Safe Start Return to School Roadmap and directives from the state, they have been busy communicating with staff and the community while developing the necessary protocols for each of their districts.
In the Michigan Safe Schools: 2020-21 Return to School Roadmap addresses “Required,” “Strongly Recommended” and “Recommended” safety protocols are listed for each phase of the pandemic. Oceana County is currently considered to be in Phase 4 of six phases. Once Oceana is in Phase 5 all of the “required” protocols will no longer be required such as the wearing of face masks, regular health screenings and activity restrictions.
Across the county, public district schools are offering their students the option of either in-person or virtual instruction. Oceana Christian and New Era Christian School will only be offering in-person instruction. They both will switch to virtual instruction only if schools are closed. If schools are closed due to COVID, both New Era and Oceana Christian Schools will become Phase 3 Child Care Centers.
“The Phase 3 Child Care Center would provide our families with a place where their children can be supervised by caring followers of Jesus. Included will be a planned program that will have educational components under the direction of the NECS staff,” said Principal Phil Morse.
Shelby Public Schools Superintendent, Tim Reeves reported, “Information from a recent ESD survey indicates we will have 76 percent of our student body returning for in-person instruction. For the 24 percent choosing virtual education, one teacher will teach K/1st, one will teach 2nd/3rd, and one will teach 4th/5th grades. At the middle school level, two teachers will share 6th, 7th & 8th grade. At the high school level, various teachers will cover an assortment of our core classes (math, science, social studies, and ELA) on a section by section basis. All of these classes will be taught by Shelby teachers via Google Classroom. We are also offering other classes/sections through a third party vendor as an instructional delivery service. This will also involve a Shelby teacher. At this point, we plan to offer students the option to change from virtual to in-person or vice versa, at the end of the marking period. They won’t have to wait until the end of the semester.”
Pentwater Superintendent Scott Karaptian said, “Pentwater is offering a blended learning format and a full-remote learning format. A blended learning format will divide each class into two groups, Group A and Group B. On Monday’s and Tuesday’s Group A will attend school face-to-face and Group B will receive remote instruction then attend classes Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, all students will be remote, which will provide the district the opportunity to clean and disinfect. Teachers will also have office hours on Wednesdays to connect with students and families, while also continuing to plan instruction, post videos and assignments and participate in professional learning activities during this time.”
Hart, Hesperia and Walkerville Public School districts will offer in-person instruction at their respective schools as well as offering a virtual option, to be administered by a third party provider. All virtual students within Oceana County will be considered regular students of their respective districts. They will be able to be involved in any after school events or sports once those are determined, however, attending part of the day at school and part of the day on a virtual platform will not be an option.
In regards to students switching between virtual and in-person instruction, Platt said, “Students may choose to switch settings, but they really need to discuss this with their building principal, as there are differences between buildings, due to the age of the students. However, essentially choice is an option.”
Walkerville Superintendent Thomas Langdon said, “We are asking families to commit to either the in-person or virtual instruction for the first semester.”
Bussing
Bussing will be offered in all districts, however, to keep the numbers of riders to a minimum. Districts are encouraging parents to provide their own transportation if that is an option. Bus riders will need to use hand sanitizer before boarding the bus and will need to wear masks at all times while riding. Students within the same family will need to sit together. Busses will be operated with the windows down to help with ventilation when weather permits it. Busses will also be disinfected and aired out prior to and after each run.
Food Service
Based on each district’s schedule, building layout and staffing, lunch times and locations will depend on a number of factors. Regardless, meals will still be provided to all students whether they are in-person or virtual. Parents of virtual students do need to call their district’s food service to make food pick-up arrangements. According to Platt, “This is the most complicated issue. We are expanding where the students can eat and altering schedules, plus creating a rotation so we can minimize the number of people in a space at once.”
Karaptian said, “With our student population at half size, we are able to have smaller cohorts in any one place at a time to include the cafeteria. Meals will be more of a grab and go style, and we will also have meals available for pick up for students that have elected to attend 100 percent remote.”
Hesperia Superintendent Vaughn White said, “We have three different lunch areas available, the cafeteria, a commons area and a wrestling room.”
“Walkerville students will be eating lunch in their classrooms for the most part. We do have a couple other options available if necessary,” said Langdon.
Principal Morse said, “We are grateful to Shelby Public School for the partnership they have with us. They will deliver meals to our school to be served to our students. Since our partnership is with Shelby, we will follow their lead in the method of serving lunch.”
School access
Over the past several years, access to school buildings has changed dramatically already. Throughout Phase 4, public access to buildings will be restricted. All schools will require visitors to be screened and masked if they must enter the building. Karaptian said, “We will continue to have a single point of access. There will be restrictions on who will have access other than students, teachers and staff. Visitor access will be restricted on a case-by-case basis determined by the nature of the visit.”
“We have a separate foyer area where parents will be able to drop forgotten items off. Any member of the public or parents who enter the office, they will need to be wearing a mask and use hand sanitizer,” said White.
Masks
One of the requirements of in-person education is the wearing of masks. All staff will be required to wear them. Students in grades kindergarten through fifth will only need to wear them when they are outside of their classroom. Students in grades sixth — 12th grades will need to wear them at all times. “While masks are not required in K-5 classrooms, teachers will have the option to ask a student to wear a mask if they are working closely with them for an extended period of time,” said White. Platt said, “These requirements are part of Governor Whitmer’s plan in Phase 4. Once we get to Phase 5, the masks become optional.” A handout provided parents at Oceana Christian School states, “Studentw will wear masks at arrival and dismissal, during school transportation, and if they travel away from their cohort or are not socially distanced.”
Parents’ biggest concerns
When asked about what parents biggest concerns seem to be, Platt said, “First of all, masks are certainly the biggest issue, and there are people on both sides. However, we have very little flexibility in this area. Secondly, people want to get to normalcy, but are also concerned at the same time, so people want to know what school will look like. And lastly people want a quality experience and are trying to decide which option fits best into their life.”
Karaptian said, “Besides safety, some of the other things parents are concerned about include internet and wifi access, daycare, quality of education that will be provided and their children’s ability to wear masks all day.” Morse said, “Our parents are concerned about a number of things. Some do not want to have to go back to distance learning ever, some are scared to death to send their children to school, some do not want their children to have to wear a mask, while others want children to wear a mask all day. Some are concerned about hopping around from distance learning to face-to-face learning and the uncertainty that it brings.”
Biggest challenges
From an administrator’s perspective, Platt said, “The panic that the pandemic causes is my biggest concern. There is so much information out there that people get confused (myself included) on many topics regarding the pandemic. Everyone will need to be flexible, patient and show grace.”
Karaptian shared, “Everything listed above and just the unknowns about what phases we are going to be in, how long will we be in any particular phase. One of the biggest challenges will be creating a new ‘norm’ where everyone feels comfortable in the teaching and learning process!”
Reeves said, “People have been very understanding as we’ve developed our back-to-school plans. But this year more than ever we will all need patience and flexibility to navigate all the changes. The biggest challenge as educators is that students have been out of school for nearly five and a half months. We need to get them back into school, see how they are doing. We want to make sure they are as healthy as they can be, not just physically but emotionally as well. It isn’t going to be easy, but we are excited to see them back in the buildings. We’ll be here everyday doing the best we can for students and families, but we’ll also have to be ready to respond to any new directives from the state.”
Langdon said, “We have to have balance. Children need school, but they also need safety. Walkerville is trying hard to bring some normalcy back into their lives.”
“We’re excited to see the kids, we’ve missed them. Every child deserves a quality education in a safe environment. There are many different viewpoints out there on what that looks like, they’re not wrong, just different,” said White. Some of the challenges Morse sees is, “Helping people see perspectives of people who see differently than themselves, easing concerns when cases of COVID hit students in our school and having enough substitute teachers.”
What parents can do to help
As families settle back into a schedule and students and staff get started in another school year superintendents shared some advice. “The best thing to do is reach out to the building principals for specific information as it relates to each building as every building is a little different. Most importantly, stop by and get your paperwork turned sooner than later and update any contact information that needs updating. The secretaries really appreciate having correct information, and it helps us with communicating back out to the public,” said Platt.
Karaptian said, “Just like the start of any school year, parents can help by getting their child’s sleep cycles back in order. We need to prepare our students for the necessity of wearing masks for longer times. Also, unlike during the time period from March 13 to the end of the school year, all school work will count, so students will need to put great time, focus and energy into their studies.”
Most looking forward to
When administrators were asked what they were most looking forward to, Oceana Christian School Administrator Jacinda Bitely said, “Our staff has been busy preparing for an academically and spiritually rich school year, and we are thrilled to have students back in the building in September! Platt said, “Getting into Phase 5.” Karaptian said, “Seeing students in the building. Watching the healthy and happy relationships between students and teachers and just getting into a routine and rhythm that feels somewhat normal.”
Reeves said, “An empty school is not a school. We are really looking forward to having kids back in the building.”
“We can make a much greater impact in the lives of children when they are in the school building,” said Morse.
New Hires/Programs
Even though there are many changes related to COVID greeting families this fall, several districts have added staff which will be great additions to their programs. Shelby Public Schools has hired Nikki Klotz to teach kindergarten and Kimberly Vinke to teach second grade. They are also excited to be offering families access to the new Oceana County Early Learning Center (located in the former Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses). Reeves said, “The center is open to any child in the area, age infant through pre-school. Parents are welcome to apply at the center located at 568 N. Oceana Dr. during regular business hours.”
Platt said, “We were blessed to hire Madison (Hodges) Boundy — third grade, Katelynn (Herrygers) Flanery — kindergarten and Anna Walsworth — MS Special Education; all Hart graduates. Michaela Dennert is our new Director of Special Education.”
Hesperia Public Schools is pleased to welcome Lauren Olsen to teach fourth grade, Sierra Howe for third grade and Allison Uzanski for Elementary Special Education. Oceana Christian is pleased to welcome 25-year teaching veteran, Barbara Frenznick, formerly of California, as its new fourth & fifth grade teacher, while New Era Christian welcomes Jeannie Skoglund as its new preschool teacher. Walkerville has one new hire, according to Langdon, “We are happy to welcome Desaray Tracy to our elementary staff. Her exact position is yet to be determined, however, we are pleased that she comes to us with some experience in special education.”
Oceana Christian’s parent handout seemed to sum up what all districts have conveyed about the coming school year, “Thank you for working with us to provide an excellent educational experience for students in our community. Our mission and purpose have not changed. We love to partner with parents to build strong students!”