While the calendar says there approximately three weeks before the end of summer, for Oceana County School students, summer will be over next Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Hart, Shelby and Pentwater will return to classes for a half day. Hesperia Schools qualified for the Newaygo County waiver to start school early and began classes earlier this week. No response was received from Walkerville.
Start time for Hart will be at 8:15 a.m. and full days will end at 3:15 p.m. Half days will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Pentwater School days will run from 7:50 a.m. to 2:44 p.m. on full days with half days being released at 11:30 a.m. Shelby also will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. ont the first half day.
New teachers and principals listed include:
Megan Stoneman for 4th grade and Megan Gillette for second grade at Hart Spitler Elementary. The new principal at Spitler is Andrea Degen. At Hart Middle School, Suzanne VanderZanden was hired for special education. At Shelby, Jennifer Schultz was hired as new principal at New Era Elementary and Melissa Kramer is the new principal at Shelby High School.
Hart and Shelby also offer free breakfast and lunch to all students while Pentwater will begin a trial period during September and October before evaluating the program. Pentwater Schools also has a new website at www.pentwaterschools.net.