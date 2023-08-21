Parents with students of all grade levels showed up Wednesday evening, Aug. 16, for Trinity Lutheran Church’s “Backpack Blowout.” The event, at the New Era church on Stony Lake Road, resulted in the free distribution of 225 backpacks stuffed with school supplies — all purchased by TLC’s WHO (Women Helping Others) group. Attendees also participated in other free offerings, including a walking taco dinner, games for all ages, raffle prizes, books for all students, T-shirts, plus free tattoos and balloon animals. A bouncy house in the playground area drew a crowd, and attendees visited informational tables with handouts that were manned by Oceana LEADS (Leading Efforts Against Alcohol and Drugs), the Michigan State Police and United Way of the Lakeshore.
TLC acknowledges the 38 volunteers who coordinated this year’s Backpack Blowout. Special recognition goes to Steve and Marty Burchfield, who provided the ever-popular balloon animals. The church also recognized Oceana Builders Supply for sponsoring the bouncy house. Raffle prizes were donated by Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo, Weesies Brothers, Thrivent Financial and TLC’s WHO group.
Trinity Lutheran Church invites all students, including those who attended the Backpack Blowout, to a special Blessing of the Backpacks ceremony planned at the beginning of TLC’s Sept. 10 Sunday service at 10 a.m.