HART — Water coming from the Hart Bio-Pure plant is actually cleaner than the water in Hart Lake, according to Bio-Pure Superintendent Paul Cutter.
Cutter gave the Hart City Council a brief presentation Aug. 10, hoping to inform and educate the council and others on the city’s water treatment facility. “Prior to the expansion of the facility in 2001, Hart continually struggled with odor problems. After spending nearly $6 million on that project, our odor problems have been greatly reduced. We still have occasional odor issues which to date, have been vastly related to the weather. The annual, naturally occurring turnover in the ponds is usually gradual, taking roughly four to six weeks to complete. Last year it took five days, and we struggled til October to get back on track. We were at the mercy of mother nature. I regularly take calls from the public and enjoy the chance to educate the public about our wastewater system. In an effort to inform you so you can spread the good news, I recently took samples from three local sites — Lake Michigan, our irrigation site and Hart Lake. We measure water quality using the B.O.D. (Biochemical or Biological Oxygen Demand) measurement. B.O.D. is the amount of oxygen required to remove organic waste matter from water in the process of decomposition by aerobic bacteria. The range for such measurements for this comparison is 0 — 5 with 0 being the best and 5 being the worst. Interestingly our irrigation site registered a 2.6 mg/1. Lake Michigan registered 1.9 mg/1 and Hart Lake registered 3.8 mg/1. So Hart Lake water is actually dirtier than what we are releasing through our irrigation system. Another interesting fact about our system is that we are permitted for 30,000 lbs B.O.D. per day, which is the largest permit in the entire state. That amount is needed because of all our industry. Currently we’re at 22,000 lbs B.O.D on a regular basis. We’re not at capacity, but to let you know it is in the future. Fortunately, when our facilities were expanded in 2001, they were built with future growth in mind. The city is currently working with our industries so we can understand their needs in the future. My goal and the city’s goal is to continue to have proper treatment and availability for the industries to grow in the future,” said Cutter.
The city approved a proposal from BS & A Software of Bath, Mich. in the amount of $5,110 for financial management software, implementation and training. The software will help track the city’s fixed assets, its maintenance, usable life cycle and planned replacement. It will also integrate seamlessly with the city’s current software solution, allowing for budget integration and long-term capital improvement forecasting.
The city also approved the first reading of an ordinance addressing the floodplain management provision of the state construction code. If fully approved after the ordinance’s second reading, the FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) Flood Plan designates Oceana County Building Inspector’s office as the enforcing agency and designates regulated flood hazard areas. According to city manager Rob Splane, the adopted ordinance would allow the city to capture funds if there were ever a flood emergency.
Splane reported many projects are currently in process (city audit, Creeks Subdivision development), awaiting grant funding (Safe Routes to School and Veteran’s Park) or set to be updated (Parks & Rec Master Plan, City Charter). Splane proposed hosting a workshop prior to a city council meeting within the next couple of months to brainstorm and develop a prioritized project list. He was pleased to report that the city is looking better with the addition of new stripes on sidewalks and crosswalks as well as the removal of weeds from several of the city’s plantings.
The council approved a special events permit to the Oceana Hispanic Center which will have a Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Saturday, Sept. 18 from 5:30-10 p.m. in downtown Hart. The event will include food vendors, children’s activities, music and fireworks.