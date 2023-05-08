Birth - Martinez May 8, 2023 May 8, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago MartinezA girl, Lucia Penelope Martinez, was born to Arandy Martinez and George Martinez of Shelby at Corewell Health in Ludington. Featured Local Savings More News CrimeGovernmentNationPentwater This WeekStateStuff to DoViewpointWorld Latest e-Edition Oceana's Herald Journal Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. Recent Obituaries More News in your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Oceana's Herald Journal: Breaking News Oceana's Herald Journal: Headlines Coronavirus Updates Shoreline Steals & Deals You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists What's Trending How to Choose and Use a Walking Cane Asparagus harvest expected soon Court sentencings Hart city council Trending Recipes Facebook Stocks Market Data by TradingView