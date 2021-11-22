The next Versiti Blood Drive will be Thursday, Dec. 2 from 2-7 p.m. at the West Michigan Research Station at 5185 N Oceana Dr. north of Hart. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.
The donation process takes about an hour. Following registration, donors will answer a brief health questionnaire and meet with a Versiti staff member for a health check. Safety measures (social distancing & masks) to prevent any transmission of possible COVID, will be in place. Donors should also plan to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating. Water and snacks will be available both prior to and after donating as well.
Contact the Hart Area Donor Site Coordinator Kathy Roskam at 231-861-6353 or krcmmom@hotmail.com with any questions or to make an appointment. To make an appointment online, visit versiti.org/MI or call 866-642-5663.