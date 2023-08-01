Another engineering study for saving the Crystal dam in Crystal Township received Oceana County Board of Commissioners approval July 27.
The board approved $22,375 for the study by engineer James Tiffany. Crystal also has approved $2,400 toward the study.
The dam and its potential removal has been on the county board’s agenda for the past couple of years. Estimates to repair, replace or remove the dam have ranged from $250,000 to $1.3 million depending on the scope of the work.
Tiffany told the board that dams are like automobiles and must be maintained. He said the spillway needs correction and other maintenance then it becomes a matter of moving forward with the field work before making repairs or maintenance. He guessed the entire repair would cost $150,000.
Board Chairman Bob Walker had concerns about doing a repair and not a “stop gap” measure so it could last a number of years. He also raised questions about Tiffany working with with the state Environmental, Great Lakes and Energy agency, and Tiffany said it wouldn’t be a problem. Commissioner Tim Beggs said he could support going forward with the new study so the board can learn more solid repair costs. Commissioner Paul Erickson told the board that he thinks the county owes it to the people of Crystal Township to save the dam.