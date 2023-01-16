At its annual organizational meeting Jan. 12, the Oceana County Board of Commissioners re-elected Robert “Bob” Walker of Rothbury as the county board chairman.
Tim Beggs of Mears was nominated and approved to succeed Paul Erickson as the county board vice-chair.
With the reduction in the number of commissioners from seven to five, the board also restructured its standing committee assignments, reducing the number of committees from six to four. The new committees, with the chairman listed first, include:
• Finance and Administration: Craig Hardy, Beggs
• Personnel and Health and Human Services: Phil Morse, Erickson
• Courts and Public Safety: Beggs, Hardy
• Properties, Environment and Economic Development: Erickson, Morse
The board also set its meeting schedule for the year. Most meetings will be on the second and fourth Thursdays with the exception being the two meetings in April and December and one meeting in November. The April meetings will be April 11 and April 27 to comply with state tax commission requirements. The only meeting in November will be Nov. 9 to accommodate the Thanksgiving holiday, and the two December meetings will be on the first and third Thursdays to accommodate the holiday season. The board’s annual meeting will be Sept. 28.