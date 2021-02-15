HART — Newly elected Hart City Councilor Braxton Platt announced his resignation, effective Feb. 7 via letter Tuesday, Feb. 9.
“When I ran for city council, my intentions were to serve my full term; however, life has changed”...”I am moving for work purposes and shortly will not be a citizen of Hart. I love this place. It is my hometown, and it’s been an honor and privilege to serve this city.”
The council has 30 days (March 9, 2021) from the effective resignation to fill the vacancy or a special election is required. The term to be filled expires November 2024. The position has been posted on the city’s website and Facebook page. Applications are available online or at the city hall.
The council at its Feb. 9 meeting approved changing the date for the annual Board of Review (BOR) from Monday, March 8 to Tuesday, March 9.
“With the city now using a county assessor, he has multiple units to be present for. Hart was asked to change to the new date,” said Hart BOR member, Fred Rybarz.
The council was also asked to approve a resolution allowing residents to protest property tax assessments by mail. Rybarz said, “This resolution came to us from the state (pursuant to MCL 211.30 (7) of the General Property Tax Act), but the information we received is very incomplete. I’m not sure if this is for this year only. In the past it’s always been in person. If we receive a letter, how do we respond? In a letter, a phone call and if so, can we leave a message? I’m in favor of leaving our procedures as is for now. It’s another example of the state wanting to change something without enough thought or information.”
Councilor Catalina Burillo asked, “Why snail mail? With all our modern technology can they do it online?”
Councilor James Evans said, “I’m in favor of allowing protest by mail, but I think we’d need to provide a certified letter in response back to the property owner. People will have a chance to call in as well this year, which is more than they’ve had before.” Council decided not to take any action on the resolution until further information can be provided.
In other business, Power System Engineering (PSE), electric utility consultants out of Madison, Wis. gave an initial presentation to the council regarding bringing broadband internet to the city. Both City Manager Lynne Ladner and Economic Development Director Nichole Steel have been in discussions with PSE for a number of months. The comprehensive presentation addressed many areas, from the basic, such as the definition of broadband; to the complex, such as analysis models and cost estimates. The Oceana County Economic Alliance is currently surveying Oceana County to gather more information from the community on broadband internet. Given the complexity of such an endeavor, the presentation was just the beginning of many discussions to come. A work session was set for Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. prior to the next council meeting to begin discussing offering broadband within the city.
Council also discussed the need to look at the Industrial Park Amended Restrictive Deed Covenants of 1992 related to building construction. These covenants surfaced after the last lots were sold a couple of months ago. The new owner wishes to construct an insulated pole building, however, the covenants of 1992 do not allow that.
“I would like to see us look at the timeline of this document, the status of the board that is mentioned — I didn’t know there even was a board, look to the planning commission and our city consultant to make sure these are even constitutionally legal anymore,” said Councilor Rob Splane.
“Maybe Lynne could reach out to any past board members that are still around and find out what the thinking was.” Councilor Evans said, “If the board no longer exists, are we opening ourselves up without an active board?”
“We want to encourage businesses to settle here and create jobs, but also need to respect the parameters current industrial park businesses have followed,” said Splane.