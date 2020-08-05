With 18 of 18 precincts reporting at the Herald-Journal’s press deadline early Wednesday morning, a number of contested races were decided in Tuesday’s primary election.
All county and township millages were approved. Voters also supported the Walkerville Schools sinking fund request.
Voters also were showing strong support for the county ambulance millage renewal along with the request for the Mason-Oceana 9-1-1 Dispatch Center. The Veterans Affairs millage request also was seeing strong support as was the county medical care facility operating millage renewal request.
In the county road commission race, incumbent Bill Myers defeated challenger Dennis Koch. In the District 1 county commissioners race, Ron Christians won over Terry Dykema. The District 3 county commissioners race saw Craig Hardy win with a nearly 2-to-1 lead over Steve Bruch. The District 5 race resulted in the biggest upset, with longtime incumbent Larry Byl losing to challenger Timothy Beggs. In the District 7 race, incumbent Robert Walker narrowly edged out Rhonda Schilleman.
Supervisor races in Greenwood, Shelby and Weare townships saw Jeffery Hunt, Richard Raffaelli and Larry Doran, respectively.
Grant Township elected Shannon Beishuizen to the clerk’s position, after longtime incumbent Bill Wagner did not file for re-election.
In Golden Township, incumbent Treasurer Connie Cargill retained her seat and incumbent Trustees Bill Kolenda and Gary Beggs also retained their seats. In Greenwood Township, Stacey Budde and Alan Deater defeated Steven Stroven in the trustee race. Six vied for the two trustee positions in Shelby Township, with Cynthia Rapes and Scott Meyers winning. In Weare Township, Andy Patterson and Gary Hilbert defeated Mark Seeback for the two trustee seats.
Results are unofficial until certified by the county board of canvassers. Election results were being posted to the county clerk’s website as they became available. They can be viewed at: https://oceana.mi.us/government/departments/county-clerk/elections/