HART — Oceana County Fair Board President Paul Erickson May 9 provided the Hart City Council with a status update of events scheduled in the coming months at the Oceana County Fairgrounds.
“We have contracted with Culpepper and Merriweather Circus for Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 with two shows both days,” said Erickson.
As for the midway in August, Erickson said that Elliott’s Amusements will once again provide a pre-fair midway Aug. 16-19.
“We’re hoping to have some special entertainment that weekend as well. Elliott’s likes being able to set up and take down once for two weeks of work.”
Erickson also shared that all of the usual events will return to this year’s fair Aug. 22-26, including harness racing, the tractor pull and demolition derby.
“Ours is known as the premiere harness racing track in the state,” Erickson said. Based on that fact, the fair board is hoping to secure other harness racing dates outside of fair week.
Erickson also reported a new fence, with an emergency entrance gate, is being constructed on the east side of the grounds; four remaining horse shows will take place yet this spring, and a local resident has seen successful with his new geiger counter equipment locating German POW buttons in the infield.
Discussions are still taking place with adjoining landowners regarding the creation of a new entrance to the fairgrounds off Polk Road. Once land is secured by the Oceana County Fairgrounds the dream would be to create a camping area on the northside of the property adjacent to the rail trail. Erickson said nothing permanent is expected this year, however, plans are moving forward.
Erickson concluded his presentation saying the fairgrounds was host to many horses this past fall with the recent opening of the dunes to horseback riders. He has been in conversations with the state who is interested in establishing a horse-access trailhead in Hart on the William Field Memorial Rail Trail. Currently horses are already using the trail between Rothbury and Montague.