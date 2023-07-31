HART — At its July 25 meeting, the Hart City Council threw its support behind a liquor license application for the Pink Elephant restaurant in downtown Hart.
The restaurant at 201 and 207 S, State St. is expanding into a neighboring building and seeks at Redevelopment Liquor License. The city resolution indicates the city has demonstrated that the total amount of public and private investment was at least $200,000 in the last five years.
The application next goes to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.