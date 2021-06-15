HART — Having agreed to the terms of employment, the Hart City Council and former city council member and new city manager Robert (Rob) Splane entered into a formal employment agreement set to commence Friday, June 25, 2021. Just over one month ago, the council voted 4-1 (with one absentia) not to renew former city Manager Lynne Ladner’s contract. Splane was one of two candidates formally interviewed and under consideration to replace Ladner. The other candidate was Joseph W. Erickson, former city manager for Ontonagon, Mich.
Splane’s new contract states that he will be paid an annual salary of $87,800. Other benefits include 20 hours of earned time off, paid holidays, health and other insurance along with other forms of leave and retirement benefits. He will also be provided with a cell phone stipend of $35 per month, a $3,600 per year car allowance and a city owned laptop.
In a follow up interview, Splane said the contract approved June 8 is similar to the last one, but simplified. “Compared to the previous agreement, there were some concessions to limit the city’s liability. Relevant changes include changing from a three-year to a two-year contract. The new contract does require evaluations every six months for the first two years and then at least annually after that. Following the first two-year period, the contract must be renewed by council annually in December. The city will no longer pay for the manager’s home internet or purchase a laptop that becomes the employee’s property upon termination; also no moving expenses are included in the new contract,” he said.
In other business, Resolution 2021-42 extended the temporary placement of goods, wares and merchandise on the public sidewalk to Dec. 31, 2021. Goods displayed on city sidewalks must be contained within an area no greater than 36 inches from the front of the building face while retaining a minimum of 5 feet of clear walkway between the items placed on the sidewalk and the back of the street curb. A similar resolution had been approved earlier to help the city’s business community during the COVID pandemic.
Resolution 2021-43 authorized the purchase of deck construction materials from Lowe’s Home Center in the amount of $6,293.91 for the construction of decking and ramps around the historic district train depot. The train depot, formerly located on Water Street, was relocated to the Hart Historic District in 2012. Monies for the related construction materials have been earmarked since 2012. A volunteer team will begin the deck construction project in coming weeks.
Resolution 2021-45 authorized the energy department’s purchase of a reel trailer included in the FY 2021 budget.
Resolution 2021-46 appointed city manager designee Robert Splane to the Michigan Public Power Agency Board of Commissioner as Commissioner to replace outgoing city representative Lynne Ladner, effective June 8, 2021. Other current appointees include Hart Power Board Chair Mike Powers as alternate commissioner and Mike Schiller as second alternate commissioner.
Resolution 2021-47 designated Splane as Member Authorized Representative to the Michigan Public Power Agency Energy Services Project.
Resolution 2021-48 designates Splane as the city’s ACT 51 street administrator to replace Ladner.
Resolution 2021-49 accepted and approved the provisions of the Low-Income Energy Assistance Fund (LIEAF) of Public Act 95 which prohibits discontinuance of electric service during the cold weather months. Part of the program collects $1 per meter each month that goes into the Michigan Energy Assistance Fund which is then available for residents wishing to apply for assistance during the winter months.
In regards to the pocket park construction, Splane acknowledged the city has struggled with the contractor over delays related to the project, recently citing supply line issues as the reason for the delay in completing the project. The MEDC (Michigan Economic Development Corporation) has allowed the city to extend the project to June 30, but the city and contractor still have certain MEDC mandates that need to be aligned. The city plans to officially open the park at the city’s annual Hart Sparks event scheduled for July 2 in downtown Hart.
Splane also reported to council that weekly meetings with each city department have been set up to keep lines of communication open between all involved and the social district application has been submitted. The city’s liability insurance renewal is forthcoming; Splane will be giving a formal presentation to the council in the near future.
Finally, updates to the Hart Economic and Redevelopment Team (HEART) board were made. Brandon Bruce, who is moving out of the area, will be replaced by Mark Platt of 94 N Plum. Outgoing HEART board members Jim Hodges and Rob Splane will be replaced by council members Fred Rybarz and Dean Hodges.