Hart City Manager, Rob Splane presented a 2022 Business Model Assessment from the Michigan Public Power Agency (MPPA) at the city council regular meeting Jan. 10.
The report outlined three areas — the city’s Retail Rate Competitiveness, Customer Concentration and Distributed Energy Resource (DER) Readiness.
Using CY 2021 data, the report showed that residential customers are paying approximately 37.5 percent less; businesses are paying approximately 26.9 percent less and the city’s on-demand industries (processing facilities) are paying about 4.8 percent less than current CE rates. With regard to the city’s Retail Rate Competitiveness, the city’s risk is “low.”
The second category — Customer Concentration, consists of three customer groups. Based on CY 2021 figures, the city’s residential class makes up 18.5 percent of retail sales, the top 10 customers make up 62.8 percent (food processors, Hart BioPure and Hart Public Schools) and the top customer (Michigan Freeze Pack) contributes 16.9 percent. Splane went on to say that until more homes are built and more residential customers come on line to balance out the top 10 customers, the city’s customer concentration risk profile will remain “high.”
The third category — Distributed Energy Resource (DER) Readiness looked at the ability of the city to be ready to “integrate new and dynamic distributed energy resources.” The report stated “...The edge of the distribution grid (i.e. at the retail customer level) is becoming the most important part of the energy ecosystem….is now where clean energy investments (solar, storage, fuel cells) meet the utility system.” The report gave Hart a “moderate” risk score for its readiness to implement services in this area. Splane said overall the report was favorable, and the city is already working toward some of the suggested next steps provided by MPPA to take advantage of strengths within the city’s utility system while mitigating risk in the weaker areas.
BioPure Superintendent Paul Cutter, using a slide presentation of drawings and graphs, provided the council information surrounding the many projects set to begin at the wastewater treatment plant this year. In the presentation, Cutter showed each project’s location and why each is necessary. His presentation also clearly showed that BioPure is not just a municipal wastewater plant anymore, it’s an industrial wastewater plant.
Under action items council approved the following — Resolution 2023-01 authorizing city representatives to sign MPPA energy service agreements outside of a council meeting provided they fall under the city’s pre-approved “hedge plan;” Resolution 2023-02 authorizing change orders for the Wigton and Hanson Street reconstruction projects; Resolution 2023-03 removing former Mayor pro-Tem Fred Rybarz from the city’s bank accounts and adding current Mayor Pro-Tem Amanda Klotz as authorized signer; Resolution 2023-04 accepting Amendment 3 proposal from Prein and Newhof to provide engineering services to add a new clarifier to the existing BioPure project and Resolution 2023-05 approving the application for a charitable gaming license to the State of Michigan for a raffle to be in conjunction with this year’s Winterfest.
The second of two readings for Ordinance 23-01 “International Property Maintenance Code” was held and received full council approval. The ordinance will go into effect Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
In other business, the council approved the appointment of resident Travis Larson to the city’s Board of Review and approved three special event permits. A Right to Life Silent March will begin and end at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 21. Hart Winterfest will have various events in and around downtown Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4 and the annual Vintage Snowmobile Show and Swap meet will be in conjunction with Winterfest at the Oceana County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
Looking forward, the city plans to host a public hearing in February to review the city’s five-year Parks & Recreation Plan and now that the Walker’s Restaurant demo is complete, plans are in the works to remediate the site this spring.