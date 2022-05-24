The City of Hart has announced that the panel of judges from the Consumers Energy Foundation and the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM) placed the City of Hart in the top three at the Put Your Town on the Map pitch competition.
“It was an honor to have been selected from over 100 communities that applied for this opportunity,” said Nichole Kleiner, Hart Economic & Community Development director.
The City of Hart was one of nine finalists chosen to present its idea at the rural development conference. Hart’s pitch was to “put the art in Hart,” an initiative that has gained momentum around the community. Specifically, Hart pitched to kick things off by commissioning Bill Secunda, a five-time Art Prize artist/sculptor, to build a 24-ft tin man sculpture holding a huge heart to be installed in downtown Hart.
The idea was well-received by the panel of judges resulting in a third-place award in the amount of $10,000.
The Put Your Town on the Map competition aims to reward original ideas that attract visitors to downtowns, focus on housing, education, or employment, create community pride and more.
