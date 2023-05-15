HART — With the new construction appearing at the Creeks Subdivision on Creeks Drive, a possible land swap with the Hart City Council was presented May 9. Paul Erickson, owner of two parcels adjacent to the subdivision presented his reasoning during public comment.
Seeing another recently-flagged area at the subdivision prompted him to formally approach the city. He proposes a land swap of parcel 020-738-006-60 on the southeast portion of the tract, and where a sign identifying the property is inadvertently located for city-owned parcel 020-665-000-00, a heavily-wooded and narrow strip of land off South Creeks Drive.
If the city agreed to the swap, the city would own the property where their sign sits and also allow for further development of housing in the subdivision. In return, Erickson would have access to his landlocked acreage. If the city agreed to his offer, Erickson told council members he would probably put up a gate. He would use the property only as an access point into the Hobo Creek area, a tract the fairgrounds hopes to acquire and develop for bicycle camping in the future.
Councilor Jim Evans asked Erickson if he had talked to the Creeks Home Owners Association. Erickson said he’d spoken with Creeks resident Johnny Williams a couple of years ago, however, given recent construction at the subdivision, he figured it was time to present the idea for council’s consideration and both parties benefit.