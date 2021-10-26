Although various downtown business owners have expressed viewpoints for and against the marijuana establishment ordinance passed by the Pentwater Village Council in July, the Downtown Development Authority itself has taken no position on the ordinance, either pro or con.
Clarification
- John Cavanagh
-
Updated
John Cavanagh
