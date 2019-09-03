A Clinton Township man drowned in the White River in northern Muskegon County early Sept. 1.
According to the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department, emergency personnel were dispatched to the White River Campground at 735 W. Fruitvale Rd. in Muskegon County’s Blue Lake Township at approximately 2:30 a.m. for a water emergency. The release indicates a witness stated a subject was walking away from a campsite, lost his balance and fell into the White River. The release further indicates the victim surfaced briefly, then went back under water. The caller was unable to locate the victim.
According to the release, at approximately 3:18 a.m., the victim was located by firefighters, CPR was attempted, but was unsuccessful and the victim pronounced dead. He was identified as Pawel Marek Kuras, 37, of Clinton Township. According to the release, he was camping at the campground with his family. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this incident.
The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Blue Lake Twp Fire Department, Dalton Twp Fire Department, White Lake Ambulance Authority and the Muskegon County Victim Services Unit.