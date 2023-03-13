Oceana County Commissioner Paul Erickson provided his fellow commissioners an update on the Crystal Valley dam at the board’s regular meeting March 9.
Erickson said that through research, he learned that dam was a Work Progress Administration (WPA) project through President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal” and was constructed in 1937. He also said the area served as a gathering place for Native Americans early in its history.
“Tremendous history in that dam,” Erickson said.
The dam and its potential removal has been on the county board’s agenda for the past couple of years. Estimates to repair, replace or remove the dam have ranged from $250,000 to $1.3 million depending on the scope of the work.
According to Erickson, the county received the property from the Oceana County Road Commission. He said he’s spoken with an individual at the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office who was excited to learn that there was another WPA project in the state. He said engineer James Tiffany believes that dam can be saved at a nominal cost. Erickson pointed out the dam might be listed on the National Register of Historic Preservation, adding that the county received $5.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, and that the county needs to save the dam.
Commissioner Phil Morse said he doesn’t want to continue to pour more money into the dam for a decade long fix, but would be willing to turn the dam over to Crystal Township.
“We’ve go to do something with it,” Erickson said. “We said we would.”
Board Chairman Bob Walker asked for follow up information by the next board meeting.