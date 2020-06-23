In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oceana County residents united together to help their fellow neighbors. Through the generosity of donors, the Community Foundation of Oceana County has provided $40,827 in grants so far through the Urgent Needs Fund.
The fund has provided 24 different awards to a variety of local organizations, ranging from food pantries, public school systems, emergency response teams and nonprofits. The caring spirit that makes this community a home allowed for basic needs, like food and personal care items, to reach those in need.
From providing children books and toothbrushes to sharing meals, the non-profit partners are crucial in the lives of many, foundation representatives said. They endeavor to keep families and individuals strong, as they shifted resources and programs to meet the health crisis. The Urgent Needs Fund is continuing to review requests, and is still accepting donations to continue helping the community.
Highlights of CFOC’s Spring Grant Round include support for:
Pentwater Public Schools — $2,100 for therapy dog training, who will help students with emotional regulation, provide students opportunities for responsibility and promote a positive climate (funded by Mrs. Mullen’s Closet, Nancy Hesting and Sobecki Family Funds)
Grace Adventures — $3,000 to purchase equipment, including infrared thermometers, hand sanitizing stations, disinfectant spray guns and sneeze guards for food service lines to implement health screens, disinfecting procedures and preventative measures (funded by Nancy Hesting Fund)
New Era Christian Reformed Church Farmer’s Market Power of Produce Programs — $2,000 to reimburse vendors for produce purchased with tokens. Kids receive $2 tokens, seniors receive $4 tokens for market produce (funded by health funds)
Oceana Conservation District — $3,000 to design and construct signage for the Otto Nature Preserve, including interpretive signs within the preserve to educate the public and promote land stewardship (funded by the Eugene Kuhne, Parks, and Community Investment Funds)
Love, INC. — $3,250 to outfit its new office in the former Burrows Law building, including phone, internet and modified office and reception space to offer a more private setting for clients (funded by anonymous donors)
Shelby Public Schools — $3,000 to purchase curriculum for the new Oceana County Early Learning Center (funded by Oceana Youth Fund)
Sable Point Lighthouse Keepers Association — $1,500 to paint the Inside of the Little Sable Point Lighthouse tower (funded by William Lathers Golden Township Fund)
Fountain Hill Center For Counseling and Consultation Oceana — $3,000 to provide therapeutic services and supportive resources, including sessions at low to no cost, social-emotional learning tools and support for CASA Volunteers (Funded by Oceana Youth Fund and Sobecki Family Fund)
Truenorth Community Services $3,000 to provide rental assistance to households at risk of being evicted but who show the capability of paying rent moving forward, allowing intervention before state or federally funded programs (Funded by Community Investment Fund and Homeless Fund)
United Way of the Lakeshore- Oceana County — $3,000 to support consultation services for care provider at new community childcare facility at Arbre Farms, to assist with licensing fees, equipment and staff training (funded by Oceana Youth Funds)
United Way of the Lakeshore- Oceana County $3,000 to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (funded by JT Sackett Memorial and Mary Ann Peterson “Grandma Pete” Funds)
Walkerville Thrives $3,000 to purchase quality flooring for Old School Recreation Center exercise area (funded by Health Fund)
West Michigan Horticulture Research Center — $5,000 to support construction costs. The center will connect growers and processors from three counties to MSU-directed science and research that will impact the local economy with cost reduction focused programs (funded by Community Investment Fund)
Area nonprofits can apply for grants from CFOC in the spring and fall of each year. For the next grant round applications are due August 29, 2020.