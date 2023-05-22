Oceana Community Foundation has announced that it recently received accreditation with National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations in January 2023.
Achieving National Standards Accreditation was a crucial part of the foundation’s transition to becoming an independent community foundation, as the optional certification is a symbol of integrity and best practices within the charitable giving community.
National Standards Accreditation ensures that the foundation has policies in place for financial stability and longevity, affirming its continued commitment to its donors, grantees and community.
“This is critically important to our donors,”; said Tammy Carey, the CEO of the Community Foundation for Oceana County. “When people make a charitable bequest, establish a fund, or contribute to a program or community project, they put their trust in us. They are counting on us to manage the investment wisely, honor their charitable wishes and provide leadership around community needs. The National Standards accreditation says our house is in order.”
Over the past two years, the board of trustees and staff undertook the voluntary application process to illustrate their commitment to meeting the highest standards in local giving. The foundation submitted its application in June 2022 after the board spent 18 months reviewing all necessary documents. The accreditation process examines six critical areas of community foundation operation, including donor services, investments, grant making and administration. To achieve accreditation, a community foundation must meet all 26 different standards of excellence. The foundation’s documentation was reviewed by a community foundation expert from a panel appointed by the Community Foundations National Standards Board, a supporting organization of the Council on Foundations in Washington, D.C.
The National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations launched in 2005 as a form of self-regulation for local philanthropic leaders. In partnership with legislators, the National Standards process has become the gold standard for organizational operations and legal compliance for local foundations. The Community Foundation for Oceana County joins over 500 other community foundations nationwide in its accreditation.
The foundation’s path to accreditation is built upon the support of past and current trustees, staff, advisors and community partners. Achieving National Standards Accreditation reflects their commitment to making Oceana County a more vibrant home for all its residents and the foundation’s overall mission to connect resources most effectively with needs. At the end of 2022, the foundation stewarded over $17 million in assets, 191 different funds and provided over $976,000 in grants and scholarships. The foundation will continue to renew its accreditation every three years, ensuring its compliance with current best practices for community foundations.