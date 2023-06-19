The community’s input is requested at a Hart Economic and Redevelopment Team (HEART) “Downtown Hart Streetscape Community Input Session” Thursday, June 22 starting at 5:15 p.m. in the Hart Community Center at 407 S. State St. in Hart.
“The last time downtown Hart had any major infrastructure upgrades was in the 1980s. Since construction is necessary, the TIFA (Tax Increment Financing Authority) board (has) agreed that now is the time to develop a design for how the community would like the downtown to be put back together. The public input session will showcase pedestrian-friendly projects from other communities for inspiration, take you through a virtual tour of downtown Hart, and then open the floor for public input. If you cannot attend in person, a survey will be available the following week for input,” said Nichole Kleiner, Economic and Development director for the City of Hart.
In compliance with state statute, Hart’s original TIFA district was established in 1983 with the intent of being used as an economic development tool . The district encompasses approximately 205 acres of land and includes over 300 residential, commercial and mixed-use properties bounded by Polk Road to the south, Dryden and Griswold streets to the east, Water and Courtland streets to the west and Hart Lake to the north. Assessed property values are multiplied by the millage rate to determine the amount of tax to be captured and used for development projects within the district.
Organizers said because aging water lines are slated to be replaced, it is the perfect time to refresh the aesthetics for the downtown as well. Other updates will include ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant sidewalks and new trees. TIFA is funding the design aspect of this project. It will seek bids for engineered drawings and hopes to find a grant to support the project, with the goal to begin construction in 2025-2026 Kleiner said.
Engineers Prein and Newhoff will facilitate the hour-long meeting and refreshments will be served. Everyone is encouraged to attend and provide their input for shaping the future of downtown Hart. Additional questions may be directed to Kleiner at 231-923-0920 or nkleiner@cityofhart.org