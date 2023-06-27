HART — Thursday, June 22 over 30 community members attended an input meeting to brainstorm and dream about the future look and feel of the downtown City of Hart at the first of two scheduled community workshops.
With underground water line replacement slated for downtown in 2025, city Manager Rob Splane and Nichole Kleiner told the group assembled that now was the time to start the process of reimagining what changes could be made to the downtown. The area under consideration includes State Street from Church Street to Main Street and one block east and west.
Matt Levandowski, landscape engineer, and Barb Marczak, senior project manager, of Prein & Newhof, were on hand to guide the discussion.
“We are in the conceptual stage of planning right now,” said Levandowski. “The goal of tonight’s meeting is to understand the concerns, preferences, dreams and goals for Hart’s downtown.”
Levandowski began the meeting with a short historical overview of downtowns. The 20th Century (1970-1999) saw industry and cities grow, roads were widened and the countryside became paved. People went from going downtown to socialize and communicate to spending more time in their cars and offices. As a result America became more sedentary and more interested in efficiency. It was during this time the health of most Americans began to suffer.
At the beginning of the 21st century (2000-2019), technology became more and more a part of everyday life, and people learned how to communicate online; cities that used to be the lifeblood of the community, were losing their place in the culture. As people and businesses moved out of downtown areas, maintenance and enjoyment of these historical spaces became a low priority.
During the COVID-19 years people realized how important human connection was to their mental well-being. The value of sidewalks, parks and open spaces became really important as people got outside again to recreate and conduct business, in an effort to reconnect and rejuvenate. In light of this history, and pending construction to come, now is the time to reclaim some of these spaces for the things that really matter.
Levandowski shared photos of downtowns in Holland, Zeeland and Vicksburg citing various design elements implemented by each municipality, including various parking configurations, boulevards, columns, plantings, gateway arches, plantings, art installations, bike paths and crosswalks.
Through a virtual tour, Levandowski noted several positive design elements the city had implemented with its streetscape done in the 80s, including curb bump-outs (to protect cars and make crosswalk shorter), a partial wall at the East Main and State corner parking lot (aesthetically pleasing look for parked cars) and a wide main street (providing more options going forward). He encouraged the group to dream and realize that at this stage that no idea was a bad one.
Each attendees completed their own survey and shared many of their ideas with the entire group. Attendees were also asked to vote on their favorite styles of crosswalks (pavement striping, decorative stamped asphalt, decorative brick pavers or raised crosswalk), sidewalk surface (regular concrete, decorative pavers, concrete/paver mix, decorative concrete), bike path appearance (pavement striping, increased visibility striping or two-way bike path) and architectural styling (traditional, contemporary or modern).
More input is requested and needed. Please visit www.takemetohart.org to complete a survey. Once surveys are compiled draft plans and character sketches will be completed and a second community input session will be held to get feedback.